Sean Waltman Questions The Creative Direction Of WWE NXT 2.0

On the latest episode of Pro Wrestling 4 Life, two-time WWE Hall of Fame Sean “X-Pac” Waltman discussed the new direction of WWE NXT 2.0.

The brand has been overhauled with new and younger stars being pushed, an edgier product being presented and more. Waltman questioned the creative direction.

“Who’s in charge of the creative direction of NXT? You can’t have 60+ year-old people in charge of the creative direction of a show that’s geared towards young people. Maybe oversee it but you got to let young, fresh blood make those decisions.

We got to be self aware enough to know that we don’t – and I’m including me too as a 50-year-old man – we don’t f**king know what they (young people) want. We might think we do or we might think we know what’s best for them, but we don’t f**king know. We need to f**king listen to people that do.”