Sean Waltman Recalls How The Kliq Nearly Got Into A Bar Fight With 50 People

WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman appeared on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, where he discussed several topics, including how The Kliq nearly got into a bar fight with 50 people.

Waltman said, “Something happened. We were in Mumpton, it’s in the Maritimes, and we always went to this place called Ziggy’s. It was the club in Mumpton. They didn’t like us in there because the girls were paying attention to us and all that. I don’t know how it popped off, but we were outside and there are like [50] people.”

On how the incident was broken up:

“It’s just us; me, Scott [Hall], Kev [Kevin Nash], and Shawn [Michaels]. We’re outnumbered. All of a sudden, this black Caddie rolls up. Out gets [Yokozuna], [Rikishi], [Undertaker], the BSK guys, Godfather. Everyone scattered. They were like ‘F*** it.’”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)