Sean Waltman Reportedly Working With WWE

Sean Waltman is quietly playing a key role behind the scenes, helping guide the next generation of WWE talent.

Best known to fans as X-Pac and the 1-2-3 Kid, Waltman left a lasting legacy in professional wrestling. He rose to prominence in WWE during the early ’90s, capturing the WWF Tag Team Championship and even challenging for the WWF Championship. As a member of The Kliq—alongside Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall—he was part of one of the most influential backstage groups in wrestling history.

His career also includes a memorable run in WCW as Syxx and as a member of the NWO, before returning to WWE as a founding member of D-Generation X.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Waltman is now contributing behind the scenes by working with WWE’s developmental talent. Dave Meltzer reported that Waltman is “watching videos of the ID talent” and offering guidance on what to improve and what to keep.

While it’s unclear how long he’s been in this role, it’s evident that Waltman is using his decades of experience to mentor the rising stars of WWE’s future.