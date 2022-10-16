Sean Waltman Reveals Which WWE Superstars He Would Like to Face

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman mentioned two current WWE Superstars, Butch (previously Pete Dunne) of The Brawling Brutes and Austin Theory, as competitors whom he would like to face in the ring.

Waltman said:

“Pete Dunne, that guy is excellent. I would really like to have a match with that guy … there’s a lot of young blood out there that’s really promising that I look at and go, ‘man if I was 25 or if I was 30’ … even Austin Theory … is another guy I could image doing really great things in there with when I was younger.”

Waltman continued, “Dude, I’m old though. I had two matches this year and I ended up with a torn bicep. I had my bicep fixed and I’m like, ‘dude, what was I thinking man?’ I can still do it, but man, I felt like dog s**t afterwards. I can’t imagine how (Ric) Flair felt.”

