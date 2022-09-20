Sean Waltman Says He Will Only Wrestle Again if It’s a ‘Big Deal Like the WWE Royal Rumble’

The WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman shared the news in December 2021 that he had received the green light from his doctors to compete again after undergoing knee surgery.

In January 2021, Walton visited Dr. Chung at the UCLA Medical Center in Santa Monica, California, for knee surgery. In February, he made his return to the ring at the GCW event Welcome To Heartbreak. He teamed up with Joey Janela to compete against Matt Cardona and Brian Myers.

In spite of this, he competed against Janela at Spring Break 6 in March and ended up tearing his bicep. As a result, he required surgery to repair the injury.

When Waltman was participating in a K&S Virtual Signing, he was questioned about the wrestlers he would most like to face in the future. Waltman mentioned that due to his age, he does not intend to compete in another wrestling match unless it is something special.

Waltman said, “It’s hard for me to answer a question like that. I’m not in a frame of mind, where I’m at physically, to wrap my head around it. Especially after the last couple of matches I had. We get old, man. Can’t walk the next day after I do sh** like that. If I get back in the ring again, it’s going to be a pretty big deal. It’s going to be something big like the Royal Rumble.”

Waltman had expressed interest in working this year’s Men’s Royal Rumble Match in the past, and WWE had considered using him but ultimately decided against it.

