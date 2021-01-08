Sean Waltman To Undergo Knee Surgery Soon

“X-Pac” Sean Waltman is set to undergo knee surgery soon. Waltman took to Twitter today and revealed that he will meet with his orthopedic surgeon on Monday to schedule surgery on his ACL and meniscus. He wrote:

“Meeting with my orthopedic surgeon on Monday to schedule ACL & meniscus surgery.”

Waltman added in a follow-up tweet:

“I need this done even if I don’t have another match. It’s been this way since 2007. I just learned to work around it.. I could still work around it, but I want to be as close to 100% as possible if I’m going to have a few more matches.”

Here are Waltman’s full tweets on the surgery including comments with Alex Shelley and Adam Pearce-

It's the only time I've ever not been able to finish a match where I wasnt knocked out cold. Same block the hiptoss, backflip spot I did w/u & others 1000 times. — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) January 8, 2021