Sean “X-Pac” Waltman Believes Logan Paul Has the Potential to Be WWE Champion

Even though Logan Paul has only participated in two WWE matches, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman was impressed.

Paul collaborated with The Miz to defeat the Mysterios in his first match at WrestleMania 38. At SummerSlam, he won his first singles match against The Miz in his second match.

In that bout, he executed a number of daring maneuvers, such as a frog splash on The Miz from outside onto the announcer’s table.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, X-Pac expressed his admiration for Paul and his potential to become the next WWE Champion.

“He’s a natural, man. Huge future. A lot of people can be great athletes like him, but he has like an aptitude for this, man. His timing is really good. He grasps the psychology of a match. I got nothing but praise for that guy. He could be like WWE champion material at some point. Gotta call it like you see it.”

Paul is taking a break from WWE to focus on getting ready for a boxing match in December.