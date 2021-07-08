Sean “X-Pac” Waltman On Which WWE Stars He’d Like To Work With

Sean “X-Pac” Waltman is interested in facing Santos Escobar and Sami Zayn, or possibly teaming with WWE NXT Tag Team Champions MSK. Waltman has expressed interest in working one final run in WWE as of late, once he heals up from the ACL/MLC/meniscus surgery that he underwent in January. Waltman appeared on WWE’s The Bump this morning and said once his knee heals up, he’s now planning on getting back in the ring one final time before hanging up his boots for good.

When asked who he sees himself facing and/or partnering with, Waltman said he’d like to face Zayn and Escobar. He also said he’d like to work a six-man tag team match with MSK’s Wes Lee and Nash Carter.

“I tell ya what, Sami Zayn. There are some people in NXT like Santos Escobar, I see you. There’s some tag [team groups] like MSK. I love those guys. Maybe do a six-man tag with them. I don’t know, there are so many, a ton,” he said.

Lee responded with a tweet and wrote, “Just say the word, Unk.. You know we gotcha.. [raised fist emoji]”

Carter added, “Y’all know that tag match would go CRAAAAAAZY!!!!”

Escobar also responded and seemed to propose Waltman and MSK vs. Legado del Fantasma, with Escobar getting a singles match if he wins. “Santos indeed is watching right now… I see you @TheRealXPac 6-man tag and if I win… ONE on ONE [fist emoji] [skull & crossbones emoji] [Mexican flag emoji],” he wrote.

