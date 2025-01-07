Sean “X-Pac” Waltman Opens Up About Diverticulitis Diagnosis

Sean Waltman, also known as X-Pac, recently opened up about his health struggles during an interview with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture. Waltman revealed that he battled a severe case of diverticulitis in 2024, an ordeal that left a lasting impact on his perspective and physical condition.

While Waltman has previously expressed interest in appearing in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match, he confirmed that an in-ring return isn’t currently on his radar.

“I won’t beat around the bush—no [about a potential in-ring return]. Then, watch, next thing you know, I show up at Rumble or something,” Waltman joked. “No, I was just trying to get in better shape. Earlier last year, I was in the hospital for eight days with diverticulitis. It almost killed me. I lost a bunch of weight, like thirty pounds.

After that, I decided I was going to take everything a little more seriously and get off my ass. I’ve been training every day and stuff, and I’m doing great now. [The recovery] was tough. It took a while to feel better. Now, I’m feeling good. It came back a little bit, but as soon as I noticed it, I was in the hospital right away. All that to say, I’m doing great now, but I had a rough time.”

Waltman also mentioned reaching out to AEW’s Kenny Omega, who experienced a similar battle with diverticulitis, for support during his recovery process.

Despite the health scare, Waltman remains in good spirits and is focused on maintaining his well-being. While fans may not see him in the ring soon, his journey serves as a testament to resilience and self-care.