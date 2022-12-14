Seaway Valley Wrestling Announces Love Hurts 2; Huge Title Match Confirmed

Seaway Valley Wrestling has announced their next event Love Hurts 2 will take place on February 25th at the Agora Centre in Cornwall, Ontario.

The Seaway Valley Wrestling announcements didn’t stop there as they have confirmed a huge title match that will headline Love Hurts 2.

It has been confirmed that the new Seaway Valley Wrestling Champion “Deathwish” Aiden Prince will defend his title against “Moondog” Dylan Davis at Love Hurts 2 on February 25th 2023.

Aiden Prince, who is currently signed to IMPACT Wrestling, won the Seaway Valley Wrestling Title on December 10th at Krampus Brawl as he defeated Big Daddy D Roy with the help of Krystal Moon. Prince won’t have much time to celebrate as Dylan Davis will be a very tough first challenger for his championship.

“Moondog” Dylan Davis had a huge 2022. First, he won the 2022 Wrestling Academie Program and the opportunity to train at Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall’s Nightmare Factory in Atlanta. After winning that opportunity, Davis made his AEW Dark debut back in October 2022. His last match for Seaway Valley Wrestling was in April 2022 as Davis defeated IMPACT Wrestling’s Bhupinder Gujjar.

Dylan Davis will be going into the title match with a slight mental advantage as he holds a victory over Aiden Prince in a Seaway Valley Wrestling ring. Davis defeated Prince back on October 23, 2021 at the SVW Inaugural Show #2.

PWMania has heard from very reliable sources that more big match announcements for Seaway Valley Wrestling’s Love Hurts 2 can be expected.