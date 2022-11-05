Seaway Valley Wrestling Announces Main Event for “Krampus Brawl”

Seaway Valley Wrestling has announced the main event for their December 10th show “Krampus Brawl” in Cornwall, Ontario at the Agora Centre.

The Seaway Valley Wrestling Heavyweight Champion Big Daddy D Roy will once again defend his title against Impact Wrestling’s Aiden Prince. This time it will be a No Holds Barred match.

Big Daddy D Roy defeated Aiden Prince on October 15th at SVW’s “Here To Stay” event but not without controversy. During a heated backstage confrontation between Aiden Prince and SVW Commissioner Al Allaire after the match, Prince thought he had been cheated out of the title and demanded a rematch. We now know that rematch has been granted.

Also scheduled to appear at “Krampus Brawl” are LuFisto, Tabernak de Team, Brad Alexxis, Ryan Donavon and Freak Nation. SVW has promised some debuts as well.