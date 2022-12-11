Seaway Valley Wrestling Krampus Brawl Results (12/10/2022), New Champion Crowned

On December 10th at the Agora Centre in Cornwall, Ontario, Seaway Valley Wrestling held its latest event Krampus Brawl in front of a packed house.

The main event of Krampus Brawl featured Big Daddy D Roy defending the Seaway Valley Wrestling Championship against IMPACT Wrestling’s Aiden Prince in no holds barred match.

Back in October 2022, Big Daddy D Roy successfully defend the title against Aiden Prince in a match that end controversially. This prompted Prince to demand a rematch (which he received) and proclaim he “wasn’t coming to Krampus Brawl alone”.

As we found out, Aiden Prince did not, in fact, come alone to Krampus Brawl as indy star Krystal Moon aligned herself with him. Moon played a huge factor in the outcome of the match.

Towards the end of the match, Moon appeared and sprayed black mist into the face of D Roy which enabled Prince to gain an advantage over a blinded D Roy. Prince hit his 450 splash finisher and ended the 420 day reign of Big Daddy D Roy.

“Deathwish” Aiden Prince, with the help of Krystal Moon, is the NEW Seaway Valley Wrestling Champion.

Krystal Moon had made her Seaway Valley Wrestling debut earlier on the show as she defeated “Sweetest Pea” Kristara.

Here are the full results for Seaway Valley Wrestling’s Krampus Brawl event:

Seaway Valley Wrestling Championship No Holds Barred Match: “Deathwish” Aiden Prince defeated Big Daddy D Roy (c) to become the new Seaway Valley Wrestling Champion.

Lufisto defeated Taylor Rising

Tabarnak De Team (Mathieu St. Jacques and Thomas Dubois) defeated Bay City Choir Boys

Ryan Donavon defeated Tyler Tirva

Krampus Brawl Tag Team Match: Freak Nation defeated Fear the Beard

Krystal Moon defeated "Sweetest Pea" Kristara

Nick Sullivan defeated Zak Patterson in a physical match

Fatal Fourway: Mathis Myre defeated Cecil Nyx, Brad Alekxis, Frank Milano

Fans can head to Seaway Valley Wrestling’s YouTube Channel for past matches and events.