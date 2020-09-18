Second Competitor For The NXT Gauntlet Eliminator Confirmed

Cameron Grimes has been announced as the second competitor in the first-ever WWE NXT Gauntlet Eliminator Match.

As noted, the 5-man match will air next Wednesday night on NXT TV. The winner will go on to challenge NXT Champion Finn Balor at the next Takeover special on Sunday, October 4. Grimes joins Kushida as the first confirmed names for the Gauntlet Eliminator. The other 3 competitors will be announced on social media in the coming days, according to NXT General Manager William Regal.

The Gauntlet Eliminator will see two Superstars start the match, and a new competitor will enter every 4 minutes. The only way to be eliminated is by pinfall or submission. The last competitor standing will be crowned the new #1 contender for a title match with Balor at Takeover.