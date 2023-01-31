Second Elimination Chamber Match Revealed, Updated Card

Several WWE Superstars have qualified for the WWE United States Title Elimination Chamber Match, with the final two spots to be determined next week.

Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, and Bronson Reed earned their spots in the Elimination Chamber on Monday night’s post-Royal Rumble episode of WWE RAW. Rollins qualified by defeating Chad Gable, while Gargano defeated Baron Corbin and Reed defeated Dolph Ziggler.

As PWMania.com previously reported, two qualifying matches – Montez Ford vs. Elias and Angelo Dawkins vs. Damian Priest – will be held next week to fill the final two spots for the six-man Elimination Chamber Match.

The second Elimination Chamber match for the 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber PLE has also been announced. During RAW, Adam Pearce announced a second Elimination Chamber match will take place to determine Bianca Belair’s opponent for the RAW women’s title at WrestleMania 39.

Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, and Asuka, the top four competitors in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match from last Saturday, have already qualified for the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match. One of the final two competitors will be decided in a Fatal 4 Way on RAW next Monday, with Mia Yim, Candice LeRae, Piper Niven, and the return of Carmella. There is no word on when the final position will be decided.

The 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will be broadcast live from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on Saturday, February 18.

The following is the updated card following RAW:

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE United States Title

Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Elias or Montez Ford vs. Damian Priest or Angelo Dawkins vs. Austin Theory (c)

Elimination Chamber Match for the RAW Women’s Title

Asuka vs. Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Carmella or Mia Yim or Candice LeRae or Piper Niven vs. TBA vs. Bianca Belair (c)