Second Group of Participants For WWE NXT Cruiserweight Tournament Revealed

WWE has announced the second group of competitors for the upcoming tournament to crown an interim NXT Cruiserweight champion. You can check out the latest list of participants below:

GROUP B

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

Since his arrival in the Cruiserweight Division, Scott has been out to show the NXT Universe that it’s “Swerve’s House.” What better way to accomplish that than by becoming Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion?

El Hijo del Fantasma

The second-generation luchador will make his NXT debut in the tournament. How will this world-renowned high flyer fare on the black-and-gold brand?

Akira Tozawa

A Cruiserweight Division original, Tozawa will be looking to add a second reign as champion to his name.

Gentleman Jack Gallagher

Along with his new ink, Gallagher has unleashed a more ruthless side of himself in recent weeks. Will that pay off for him in this tournament?

Related: First Group For Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Revealed

Don’t miss a second of the action when the tournament begins on NXT this Wednesday at 8/7 C on USA!