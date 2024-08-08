Second NXT Star Announced For Action On Tonight’s TNA iMPACT

Not only will Wolfgang of Gallus be working a match on tonight’s show, Dante Chen will be as well.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+, the company has confirmed that Chen is the mystery third man in the second Ultimate X qualifying match on the show.

Chen will square off against KC Navarro and Zachary Wentz, with the winner earning a spot in the returning Ultimate X match at the upcoming TNA Emergence 2024 pay-per-view.

Also scheduled for tonight’s show:

* Joe Hendry vs. Wolfgang

* Mike Bailey vs. Trent Seven vs. Jake Something (Ultimate X Qualifier)

* KC Navarro vs. Zachary Wentz vs. Dante Chen (Ultimate X Qualifier)

* TNA Bound For Glory 2024 location and date announcement

* Jordynne Grace TNA Knockouts Championship Open Challenge

* Fallout of PCO and Steph De Lander’s wedding being crashed by Matt Cardona last week