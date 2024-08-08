Second NXT Star Announced For Action On Tonight’s TNA iMPACT

Not only will Wolfgang of Gallus be working a match on tonight’s show, Dante Chen will be as well.
Ahead of tonight’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+, the company has confirmed that Chen is the mystery third man in the second Ultimate X qualifying match on the show.
Chen will square off against KC Navarro and Zachary Wentz, with the winner earning a spot in the returning Ultimate X match at the upcoming TNA Emergence 2024 pay-per-view.
Also scheduled for tonight’s show:
* Joe Hendry vs. Wolfgang
* Mike Bailey vs. Trent Seven vs. Jake Something (Ultimate X Qualifier)
* KC Navarro vs. Zachary Wentz vs. Dante Chen (Ultimate X Qualifier)
* TNA Bound For Glory 2024 location and date announcement
* Jordynne Grace TNA Knockouts Championship Open Challenge
* Fallout of PCO and Steph De Lander’s wedding being crashed by Matt Cardona last week
The Ultimate X match returns at #TNAEmergence! Don’t miss @SpeedballBailey vs. @trentseven vs. @JakeSomething_ and @ZacharyWentz vs. @KCwrestles vs. @WWENXT's @DanteChenWWE in qualifying matches TONIGHT at 8/7c on #TNAiMPACT! pic.twitter.com/7WQB11q7rC
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) August 8, 2024