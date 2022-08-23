Second Undertaker One-Man Show Added to Cardiff Due to “Unprecedented Demand”

WWE has announced a second performance of “1 deadMAN Show” for WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker in Cardiff, Wales.

The original showing, scheduled for 8pm on Friday, September 2 at Cardiff’s New Theatre, has already sold out. Due to the unprecedented demand, WWE has now announced a second performance. The second performance will be held at Cardiff’s New Theatre on Friday, September 2, at 1:30pm, according to the venue’s website, although WWE’s announcement has advertised the event to start at 2.30pm.

Tomorrow morning at 9:30am local time (BST), tickets for the Taker performance will go on sale. A regular seat costs £105, while a VIP Meet & Greet ticket costs £260.

The earlier showing will go until around 4pm that day, according to the venue’s website, while the second main showing will go until 10:30pm that night.

“UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will feature The Phenom in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance,” WWE wrote in their original announcement on the Taker show.

At The Wildhorse Saloon during SummerSlam Weekend in Nashville last month, Taker made his one-man stage debut for WWE. Taker shared stories on stage, answered questions from the audience, and met and greeted fans at the jam-packed event.