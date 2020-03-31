Second “WWE Superstar Home Workouts” Episode, News For WWE Backstage Tonight On FS1

– Below is the second episode of WWE’s new “Superstar Home Workouts” YouTube series, featuring Cedric Alexander. The RAW Superstar is joined by WWE seamster Sarath Ton, who is married to Sasha Banks and was known as Mikaze on the indies, for a demanding workout session.

– As noted, WWE Backstage will return tonight on FS1 with Renee Young, WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Mark Henry, and Paige. The WWE On FOX Twitter account noted that Charlotte Flair will be tonight’s featured guest. It was also noted by WWE that the show will air in a “modified remote format” in the usual timeslot of 11pm ET. Backstage was changed a few weeks back after FOX Sports suspended production of all studio shows due to the COVID-19 outbreak.