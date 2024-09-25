Segment Added To Week 1 Of NXT On CW, Title Bout Set For Week 2

The WWE NXT North American Championship will be on-the-line when week two of NXT on CW comes to St. Louis, MO.

But first, week one in Chicago, IL. will feature the contract signing for the bout.

On the September 24 episode of WWE NXT, the final show on the USA Network before the move to The CW next Tuesday night, it was announced that Tony D’Angelo will challenge Oba Femi for the WWE NXT North American title on the October 8 episode of NXT on CW.

It was also revealed that the Femi-D’Angelo contract signing for the title tilt on 10/8 will take place on a special edition of MizTV scheduled for the NXT on CW debut on 10/1.