Segment Announced For Next Week’s RAW

Bray Wyatt is bringing his Firefly Fun House puppets to the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field.

WWE has announced that Monday’s RAW will feature a “Field Trip” segment where Wyatt brings his Firefly Fun House puppets to The ThunderDome. Abby The Witch, Ramblin’ Rabbit, Mercy The Buzzard and Huskus The Pig Boy will be there for the trip, but there’s no word yet on if Friendship Frog, The Evil Boss and Wobby Walrus will be there.

Monday’s RAW will be the go-home RAW show for the WWE TLC pay-per-view, where The Fiend will do battle with Randy Orton in singles action.

WWE previously announced Lana vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nia Jax for Monday’s go-home RAW.