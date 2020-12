WWE re-taped a portion of the Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso match from this week’s edition of Smackdown, according to a report on Fightful Select. WWE apparently wanted Bryan to do more selling from the sneak attack by Uso so the fans were put on an extended commercial break while the segment was re-taped.

A botch were Sasha Banks’ title fell to the ground was also edited off the FOX broadcast.