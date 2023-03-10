Segment Involving Roman Reigns And Jey Uso Announced For WWE SmackDown

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso have been added to the line-up for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX.

PWMania.com previously reported how WWE was teasing The Bloodline’s appearance as a follow-up to The Usos reuniting on this week’s RAW when Jey turned on Sami Zayn. WWE has now officially announced Reigns and Jey for tonight’s show.

WWE wrote the following in their official preview for tonight:

“This past Monday on Raw, Jey Uso stunned the WWE Universe when he returned to hit a superkick on Sami Zayn before leading a vicious 3-on-1 attack on the one-time ‘Honorary Uce’ alongside his brothers Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. Now, ‘Main Event’ Jey is coming home to SmackDown. Will he be greeted with rousing fanfare by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns? After weeks of Jey being absent from The Bloodline, The Head of the Table made it clear last week that time is running out, even saying that if Jey didn’t return to SmackDown tonight, Reigns was going to blame Jimmy. Now that Jey has picked a side, will he be welcomed back into The Bloodline? Find out tonight on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX.”

Zayn, Solo Sikoa, and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso were previously scheduled to appear tonight.

The following is the updated card for tonight’s SmackDown from Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena:

* A follow-up to Jey Uso coming back to The Bloodline. Roman Reigns and the others are confirmed to appear

* The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet

* Xavier Woods vs. LA Knight vs. Karrion Kross vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre to determine the WrestleMania 39 opponent for WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER