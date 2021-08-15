Segment On AEW Rampage’s Premiere Said To Be A “Complete Shoot”

During an interview with SI.com, AEW President Tony Khan talked about Fuego Del Sol being given an AEW contract from Sammy Guevara despite Del Sol losing his match to Miro on the premiere edition of AEW Rampage:

“That was a complete shoot. Fuego had no idea that was going to happen. Sammy was the only person I told, and Fuego was legitimately surprised to receive the contract he’s been dreaming of and chasing.”

Khan also talked about next week’s Rampage in Chicago:

“This show belongs to the wrestling fans. Now is the time for more AEW on TNT and TBS. There is only more excitement to come in the weeks ahead. I’ve looked forward to this day for so long, and this was a great debut for Rampage. It’s a totally different format for us, and next week will be a very atypical episode of Rampage. I’m so excited for what is ahead next week. We’re going to give people very special wrestling television. ‘The First Dance’ is going to be a one-time, historic wrestling television event.”