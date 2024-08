Following the MLW Summer Of The Beasts event, TJP, Bad Dude Tito, KENTA, and Mistico all advanced to the Opera Cup tournament after beating “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Alex Kane, Akira, and Atlantis Jr. in the quarterfinals, semi-final matches have officially been set.

The semi-finals will see TJP take on KENTA and Bad Dude Tito face Mistico, which is set to take place at MLW Fightland.