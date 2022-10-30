Semi-Finals Set for NJPW World TV Title Tournament

The two semi-final matches for the NJPW World TV Title Tournament are set as Ren Narita and SANADA won their quarterfinal matches at the October 30 Battle Autumn event.

Ren Narita defeated Toru Yano and SANADA got by KENTA to advance in the tournament. Narita and SANADA will face off at the November 5th Battle Autumn event in Osaka. This will be the final event of the Battle Autumn tour.

The other semifinal match will see Zack Sabre Jr face EVIL. The winners of each semi-final match will meet in the finals at Wrestle Kingdom on January 4, 2023 at the Tokyo Dome to determine the inaugural NJPW WORLD TV Champion.

Ren Narita came face to face with SANADA at the end of the October 30th Battle Autumn event. Narita told SANADA that there was a ‘changing of the guard’ underway, and warned SANADA not to expect a regular semi-final.