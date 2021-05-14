Sequence From Impact Wrestling Goes Viral On Social Media

A sequence from the May 13th 2021 edition of Impact Wrestling involving newcomer ELP (El Phantasmo) has gone viral on social media. During the match, ELP did an extended version of the Undertaker’s “old school” rope walking and ended the sequence with a Death Valley Driver to the floor:

OLD SCHOOL INTO AN INSANE DEATH VALLEY DRIVER TO THE FLOOR! #IMPACTonAXSTV @elpwrestling pic.twitter.com/ugkOx0pUKG — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 14, 2021

The sequence was met with a polarizing response from fans:

These moves are cool but not a fan of dude just legit holding him up the whole time. — Tim (@Namedropper5000) May 14, 2021

Y’all get mad for creativity in a choreographed fight on a random episode. Chill, have fun — Ju44 (@juusweet) May 14, 2021

That was super goddamn stupid.

But I would be lying if I said I didn't like it. — Hi I'm Aiden #StopAsianHate #BLM #SaveSheikhJarrah (@HiImAidenSDN) May 14, 2021

Cool spot but tooooo choreographed. Still a fan tho — Jason Knight (@jasonskyknight) May 14, 2021

GOODNESS ME!!! Phantasmo just turned Rey Fenix into a mere amateur, look at him walking the ropes!!!! — Kimi Martinez 🏎️🏁 (@KimiMtz17) May 14, 2021