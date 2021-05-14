Sequence From Impact Wrestling Goes Viral On Social Media

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

A sequence from the May 13th 2021 edition of Impact Wrestling involving newcomer ELP (El Phantasmo) has gone viral on social media. During the match, ELP did an extended version of the Undertaker’s “old school” rope walking and ended the sequence with a Death Valley Driver to the floor:

The sequence was met with a polarizing response from fans:

