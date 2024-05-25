Serena Deeb Believes Match With Toni Storm Will Be The Best Women’s Match In AEW History

AEW star and pro wrestling veteran Serena Deeb is set to challenge “Timeless” Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship at their upcoming Double or Nothing PPV.

Deeb recently appeared on an episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, where she talked about a number of topics including how she has been the constant in all eras of women’s wrestling and how her match with Storm at Double or Nothing will be the best women’s match the company has ever seen.

Deeb said, “No one has my experience.” “Nobody. There’s not a woman in this business right now that has my experience that’s still actively wrestling. I’ve seen it all, I’ve been through all the eras. I’ve seen the divas eras, I’ve seen the women’s revolution. I’ve witnessed all these things, and there’s one constant, and that’s been me.”

“I’ve been there through all of it, and I’m still here. I guarantee you that this is gonna be the best women’s match that this company has ever seen.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



