Serena Deeb Speaks Out On The Current Relationship Between The NWA & AEW

During the post-AEW Full Gear virtual media scrum, Serena Deeb commented on the current relationship between AEW and the NWA, and more. You can check out some highlights from the scrum below:

On how she’d like to see the integration in the NWA/AEW crossover progress: “If you think back on pro wrestling in the territory days it was, people were just swapping around. They were traveling here, traveling there, working with different people. And when wrestling became really monopolized and separated, I think it was to the detriment of talent. And fans too, because so and so is here and so and so is here, you can’t see that match. And as understandable as it is, I think this cooperation, this partnership between NWA and AEW is super-powerful. And I think it’s going to change wrestling.

“From a women’s standpoint, I’m really excited about it because I think the AEW women’s roster is really growing and it has so much potential. And you know, people coming in from the outside … when you’re in wrestling, it only helps you to wrestle other people, and other women and other men. It just helps you, the more you get in the ring with different people. You become a more well-rounded wrestler. So, I think with this partnership, and different women coming in and different women going elsewhere, it’s going to just benefit everybody.”

On the fan reaction to the crossover: “I think the fans are really excited about it too, and it just keeps it very interesting. Because you can’t — you know, there are things happening. Me going to [UWN] Primetime Live and winning the NWA championship, and then bringing it back to Dynamite and defending it a week later. And defending it tonight on The Buy-In. You know, it’s things that people just haven’t seen for a long time. And I think it’s really fun and really powerful.”

