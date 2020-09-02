Serena Deeb To Make AEW Dynamite Debut Against Thunder Rosa

Former WWE wrestler and Performance Center coach Serena Deeb will make her AEW debut tonight on Dynamite, against NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa.

This will also be Thunder Rosa’s AEW debut. She will go on to challenge Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Championship at the All Out PPV on Saturday.

Deeb was released from her job as a WWE PC Coach back in April because of cuts made due to the impact of the CoronaVirus.