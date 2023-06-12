Seth “Freakin'” Rollins Featured On Official WWE Money In The Bank Poster

WWE Money In The Bank is coming around the corner.

With that in mind, it’s time to take a look at the official promotional poster for the WWE premium live event scheduled for next month.

On Monday, the official WWE Money In The Bank 2023 poster was released. The promotional graphic used to promote the upcoming WWE special event in London, England prominently features WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin'” Rollins.

Check out the official WWE Money In The Bank 2023 pay-per-view poster via the tweet embedded below.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on July 1, 2023 for live WWE Money In The Bank results coverage from the O2 Arena in London, ENG.