Seth “Freakin'” Rollins Talks To GQ About His Fashion Sense

Seth Rollins has freakin’ style!

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin'” Rollins spoke about his style game during a recent interview with GQ.

While talking with the media publication, the veteran pro wrestling star expressed how much he has enjoyed riding the trends in the fashion world and translating that to his on-screen character, and how there is nowhere he won’t go in terms of fashion.

“Man, the beautiful thing about fashion is that nobody knows what’s going to be next,” he said. “You just ride the wave. You just jump on and go, and it’ll take you where it takes you. Once you become open to all the possibilities that there are in the fashion game, the sky’s the limit. Literally, there’s nowhere I won’t go.”

Rollins continued, “I’m just trying to have a good time, enjoy it, and represent fashion in a space that has never really been pushed this far in. So we’re going to keep pushing the limits, and whatever’s next is next, man. You can’t predict the future, and that’s the best part about it.”

Check out the complete interview at GQ.com.