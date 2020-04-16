Seth Rollins Addresses Criticism of His WWE Releases Statement

Seth Rollins received some negative feedback over his recent video statement in regards to WWE stars being released. One line in particular from Rollins drew some criticism:

“If we start fighting amongst ourselves, it’s only going to make things worse. So I encourage everybody to come together on this, unify and lift each other up.”

Honestly, in these chaotic times full of uncertainty, Seth Rollins saying something stupid defending the WWE company line is comforting in its predictability. — Trevor Dame (@TrevorDame) April 15, 2020

Rollins clarified what he meant by his comments:

Thanks Alex. I very much understand where all the anger & frustration is stemming from & that’s okay. This is an emotional day for all of us & some folks need to vent. For me, it’s been a lot of sadness & contemplation & a desire to unify & rally behind an industry I love. https://t.co/EP8R2w144G — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) April 16, 2020