Seth Rollins Addresses His WWE Backlash Victory Over Omos (Video)

Seth Rollins has been on a roll recently, and he continued that streak with a victory over Omos at WWE Backlash 2023 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Rollins discussed Saturday night’s victory with Megan Morant in a post-match interview.

Highlights and footage from the interview are included below:

How his win feels: “Megan, my hands are off the heel, I am just along for the ride! I don’t really know any other way to describe it. All I’m saying is I think I’m going to have to take up residence here on the island because I get why people come here and don’t leave! Now I totally understand it.”

What it took to beat Omos: “Let me tell you something about that giant, he proved how big he was out there tonight because it took the biggest stomp of all time to put him to bed. Eat your heart out, Joel Embiid. Eat your heart out, Draymond Green. You cannot imitate, very flattering, but I’m still the best, baby! *Laughs* Party in Puerto Rico tonight! Sing it, Islanders!”