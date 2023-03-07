Seth Rollins Addresses Losing And Getting Back His Curb Stomp Finishing Move

WWE star Seth Rollins recently spoke with Fightful for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Rollins commented on losing his curb stomp finishing move after WWE WrestleMania 31 in 2015 and then regaining it after talking to Vince McMahon:

“I lost it the day after I won the title at WrestleMania. I had a conversation with Vince, he said, ‘No more.’ I said, ‘Ah! But!’ He said, ‘Nope. That’s the end of it.’ Years later, I finished the story with Triple H, which was the Pedigree that was majorly involved in that, and it just felt like a time to get a new finish. I can go back to the old one and it just took a conversation and me trying to explain it to him in a way that he could understand. Time heals all wounds. So, whatever had wounded him, he was over it. So, he said, ‘Alright, bring it back,’ and here we are.”

You can check out the complete interview below: