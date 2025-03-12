Seth Rollins Addresses Possibility Of A Shield Reunion At WrestleMania 41

The Shield (Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Jon Moxley) remains one of the most dominant factions in WWE history, making their main roster debut in 2012 and quickly becoming top stars.

While their official split came in 2019 when Moxley left WWE for AEW, fans have continued to speculate about a potential reunion, especially with WrestleMania 41 approaching.

During a recent interview with WFAN, Rollins was asked about the possibility of a Shield reunion at WrestleMania 41. However, with Moxley still under contract with AEW, Rollins quickly shut down the idea.

“Look, one of our guys is over in the other company. So he ain’t coming. And Roman Reigns and I are here for life. Look, our paths are gonna be intertwined. We’re gonna crisscross here and there until both of us are done and retired. So you never know. You never know what WrestleMania is going to look like. You never know what next month is going to look like. Could be anytime.”

While a reunion isn’t in the cards right now, Rollins hinted that his and Reigns’ paths will continue to cross, leaving the door open for a potential Shield moment in the future.