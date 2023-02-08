Seth Rollins Addresses the Current Situation Between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair

Seth Rollins recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show for an in-interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Rollins compared working fewer matches in the last year to wrestlers from years ago who worked 300 nights a week:

“We’re not sitting in headlocks for two hours out there. We’re coming off the top rope. We’re flying all around. The expectations, our audience is so different. It’s like the NFL has evolved so much and you have a lot of the old hats who say it’s not the same thing. Sure, the quarterbacks don’t take as much punishment as they used to, but the game is so much faster. The hits are so much more dynamic because the speed of the game has picked up. It’s the same thing in our industry. It’s high impact all the time, bang, bang, bang, so even if we’re not doing, say, 300 matches a year, it’s a different type of physicality we’re experiencing in there. It’s just totally different.”

On Logan Paul:

“The guy doesn’t care about nothing but himself. Look, I can respect the hustle. I really do because it takes hustle to get where he’s at and get the opportunities that he’s gotten, but at the end of the day, it’s about passion. No one is going to suit up and play NFL Football because they’re a social media superstar. They’re going to get creamed. He’s going to step into my world and he’s going to get creamed. If you want to contribute and you want to give back to our industry and you’re a fan of it, you talk about it. Any chance you get, you put it over. That’s not him, dude. He’s in it for himself. He’s in it for his own gain. So I don’t want you as a part of my business if you’re just going to leech off of it and take from it. Great if you’re going to come and you’re going to help out and you’re going to make everything as good as you can, but if you’re going to come and do it for you, and look, I can only judge based on what he’s done in the past, his own history, and that’s a foretelling for the future. That’s why I don’t like the guy. That’s why I don’t dig the guy, and he’s going to rub it in on social media. He’s going to talk his talk, but he doesn’t want to say something to my face.”

On Flair making up with Becky Lynch:

“The beef is squashed between him and Becky Lynch. I’ll put it out there right now. Beef squashed between Ric Flair and Becky Lynch. To be fair, my wife never had beef with Ric. Ric had beef with her and he was man enough to come up to apologize to myself and to her. I thought that was awesome because I love Ric and want to have a ton of respect for him and the fact that he was able to put his ego aside, bygones be bygones. We had a good moment at RAW XXX and he is the Nature Boy, one of the greatest of all time, on the Mount Rushmore of any wrestling list.”

You can check out the complete show below:

