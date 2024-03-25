Seth Rollins Addresses The Rock During WWE Live Event: “He’s Said A Lot Of Really Dumb Sh*t”

A few weeks remain until WrestleMania 40, one of the largest WrestleMania events in recent memory. WWE has scheduled high-profile matchups for the main events of both nights on April 6 and 7.

The Rock and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will face Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to highlight night one. The following night, Reigns defends the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes, while Rollins defends his World Championship against Drew McIntyre.

This weekend, Rhodes and Rollins worked the live event circuit, and went over The Bloodline as the headliner. Rollins grabbed the microphone following Sunday’s show in Rockford, Illinois, and cut a promo that The Rock’s declaration that wrestling is cool again. In a heel fashion, he claimed responsibility for making it that way in order to gain more heat as “The Final Boss.”

Rollins responded, saying, “The last few weeks the biggest star in Hollywood has returned to the WWE. And man, he’s said a lot of really dumb sh*t.”

Rollins continued after apologizing for his language. “We got to be real, right? That’s The Rock’s thing. We got to be real. There are no standards and practices here in Rockford. So you wanna know what’s real? All the dumb sh*t The Rock’s been saying over the last month, the worst thing that I’ve heard is he is taking credit for making professional wrestling cool.”

Rollins credited the success to current wrestlers’ efforts and fan support. Rhodes grabbed the microphone and reiterated Rollins’ thoughts on why the product is where it is.