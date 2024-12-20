Seth Rollins And CM Punk Match May Not Main Event WWE Raw’s Netflix Debut

WWE recently hosted its Raw on Netflix Kickoff event at company headquarters to build anticipation for the January 6th debut. Throughout the event, Michael Cole heavily promoted the Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk match as the featured bout. However, it seems that Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat will be the final match of the night.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio via SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, insiders clarified WWE’s plans. Although Rollins vs. Punk is being marketed as a “main event,” Reigns vs. Sikoa is expected to close the show. WWE has taken a similar approach in the past, notably during WrestleMania, where multiple matches are promoted as main events.

It was also revealed that WWE is considering introducing a Tribal Chief Championship as part of the storyline between Reigns and Sikoa.

“So, according to a well-placed source, there is an idea to add a Tribal Chief Championship title to the fold between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa inside their rivalry. We are told the main event for Raw on Netflix will remain for control of the Ula Fala, but to expect an actual Tribal Chief Title belt to be added to the story at some point soon. Details were sparse in regards to a timeline, whether the title comes on January 6 or at some point afterwards, as a way to keep the program going between the two, obviously, there are rumors of Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa at WrestleMania. This Tribal Chief Championship would be similar to the people’s title that was presented to The Rock by Muhammad Ali’s widow at the Hall of Fame this past April, and he carried throughout WrestleMania last year.”