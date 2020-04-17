Seth Rollins and Indie Star Get Into Back-And-Forth Exchange On Twitter

Seth Rollins took to Instagram on Wednesday to comment on the coronavirus pandemic and all of the recent WWE releases. Indie wrestler David Starr and Seth Rollins then got into a back and forth on Twitter, which you can see below.

Rollins originally said, “I feel like this is a day for compassion, and for empathy, and for understanding, and to try and support each other, you know? To pick each other up. And that’s for everybody. That’s not just for the guys and girls who are let go, but for all of us who are fortunate enough at this moment to still be able to have a position where we can collect a paycheck and we can support those who love us and those around us. And I think that we have to take it upon ourselves to work harder to make sure there’s a place for all those who again had it the worst today to come back to. I think as a planet, we can rally around the idea that this is only temporary.”

Rollins then responded to some tweets, including telling TalkSPORTS’ Alex McCarthy, “I very much understand where all the anger & frustration is stemming from & that’s okay. This is an emotional day for all of us & some folks need to vent. For me, it’s been a lot of sadness & contemplation & a desire to unify & rally behind an industry I love.”

Starr then asked Rollins if he meant to “rally behind an industry or rally behind a company?” You can check out their Twitter exchange below.

Starr is well-known for advocating for a union in pro wrestling.

Do you mean rally behind an industry or rally behind a company? https://t.co/oatYyYNG9f — (((David Starr)))🌹 (@TheProductDS) April 16, 2020

I very much mean an industry, David. I came from nothing. I have friends and students at every level and they’ve all been decimated by this pandemic. As the shutdown took hold of my WWE family yesterday, I felt a deep sadness. I want us all to lift each other up. https://t.co/POiRMeW12t — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) April 16, 2020

