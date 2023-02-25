Seth Rollins And Logan Paul Meeting Soon To Plan Their WrestleMania 39 Match

Logan Paul and Seth Rollins are set to meet soon to finalize plans for their WrestleMania 39 match.

Paul is scheduled to visit Rollins’ Black & Brave Wrestling Academy in Davenport, Iowa, sometime in the next few weeks, possibly in early March, according to a new report from PWInsider.

Before they square off on The Grandest Stage of Them All, Paul and Rollins are going to work on their WrestleMania 39 match strategy, train in the ring together, and just get to know one another.

It was also stated that the WrestleMania 39 match will be a singles match, rather than a tag team or multi-man match.

Paul is also expected to appear on WWE TV in the coming weeks, though no date has been announced as of this writing.