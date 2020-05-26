Seth Rollins Announced As Host Of Rey Mysterio Retirement Segment

WWE just announced that Seth Rollins will be the host of Rey Mysterio’s retirement ceremony planned for next Monday’s taped RAW on the USA Network.

As noted, WWE announced during this week’s RAW that Rey’s retirement ceremony will be held next week. They also announced singles action between Rollins and Aleister Black for next week’s show, which is an extension of the recent feud that kicked off between Rollins and Mysterio.

There’s still no word yet on if Rey will actually be retiring on next week’s RAW, which was taped today. There have been rumors on Rey’s WWE contract status, but it was last reported that he was not expected to leave the company.

Stay tuned for updates on Rey’s WWE status and next week’s RAW. Rey is currently out of action with a storyline injury that he suffered at the hands of Rollins earlier this month.