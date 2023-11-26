Seth Rollins Being Held Back Was A Worked Reaction, Update On CM Punk

Dave Meltzer reported on today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com that it was WWE President Nick Khan who made the decision to bring Punk back, with the support of Triple H. Vince McMahon did not have a say in the matter.

The deal was done about ten days ago and is said to be a multi-year contract.

Additionally, it was noted that WWE felt if there was enough support from fans for Punk’s return, they would bring him back.

It’s also worth noting that Seth Rollins’ irate reaction was apparently a work, with him playing into the past comments he and Punk have made about each other online in recent years.

We will keep you posted as more information on CM Punk’s return continues to surface.