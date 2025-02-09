Seth Rollins Believes The Rock Will Wrestle Again

The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins headlined Night 1 of WrestleMania XL last year, with the heels picking up the win. The following night, Rhodes finally defeated Reigns to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship.

While The Rock is not currently scheduled for WrestleMania 41 this April, WWE is reportedly prepared to pivot if The Great One decides he wants to wrestle.

During an appearance on Maggie & Perloff, Seth Rollins discussed The Rock’s performance at WrestleMania XL and whether he believes The People’s Champion will step back into the ring again.

“You get in there one time, and you might think you can do a full schedule, but I don’t know if it’s as easy as it looks. You get in there, you do one, and you go, ‘Okay, I can do this.’ He’s smart enough to know his days of doing it full-time has come and gone. Do I think he can get in there and do one more or a couple more? Absolutely. He was in prime condition and ready to go. He was a game opponent. For a guy that hasn’t done it in ten years, that’s really hard. It is like riding a bike, but it’s not one time.”

Rollins acknowledged that while wrestling is “like riding a bike,” it requires time to adjust:

“You need to get in there and get your reps in to get your mind where it’s at. He was an incredible performer that night. He was able to slip back into it. It was an honor for me to be in the ring with him. That’s a guy who is a Hall of Famer and a legend in our business. He’s on the Board of Directors now as well, so he’s continued to help that side of the business. It was a fun ride getting in there and to be able to stomp the crap out of The Rock.”

While The Rock’s WWE future remains uncertain, Rollins’ comments suggest that another match isn’t out of the question. If The Rock does decide to return, WWE appears ready to adapt its plans to accommodate his involvement.