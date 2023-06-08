Seth Rollins Believes The WWE Heavyweight Title Being The Work Rate Title Does Not Do It Justice

Seth Rollins recently spoke with Mark Andrews on My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Rollins commented on Triple H handing him the World Title, something some took as a symbol of their journey leading up to Night of Champions:

“I definitely think that it’s been a journey for both of us, to be honest with you. Triple H came into creative power, you know, kind of on a whim at the end of last year. He’s obviously gone through some major life experiences and some huge changes over the past few years and I have as well. And so I do think our roads sort of paralleled, and then kind of came together at this very cool moment holding up that new title at Night of Champions. So it was nice, man. It was very much a full circle moment I think for both of us.”

Rollins also stated that he believes that simply referring to the World Heavyweight Title as the workhorse or work rate championship does not do it justice.

“I think it’s both. I think just kind of calling it the work rate title is a little bit underselling it. At the end of the day, the title exists because our roster is so chock full of talent. There’s just too much to have one champion that’s not around very much. I think the fact that we had so many worthy contenders, people that could hold this championship, I think that is the reason the title exists. If we had a weak roster and things weren’t good and stuff wasn’t hot, it might be a different story, it might be fine just to have one champion who wasn’t around, didn’t want to make live events, but that’s just not the case. We’re selling out left and right, we’re hot, from here to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Paris, France, Mexico City, it doesn’t matter. We’re just selling out left and right. We need to have a World Heavyweight Champion on the men’s side to represent that level of competition. I think we’re going to put in the work to build this title to be as big as any championship in wrestling. And we’re not naive and think that we don’t need to put in that work. We know that it needs to happen, but we’ve got the roster, and the guys and the crew who are willing to put in the time to make it feel as big as it is.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



