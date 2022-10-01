Seth Rollins Calls Bray Wyatt’s Character Difficult, Says Wrestlers Didn’t Improve

Ariel Helwani recently interviewed Seth Rollins for BT Sport. Rollins discussed The Shield, Jon Moxley, his friendship with Roman Rollins, his feud with Cody Rhodes, and a variety of other topics. Here are some highlights:

On why he is thankful to Vince McMahon:

“Without him hiring me and paying me, I don’t have a wife that I have now, my kid, and all of that. My livelihood is a lot in part to him. He’s given me the opportunity to live out my dream with what he’s created. So there’s a lot of respect there and a lot of love that I cultivated and a good relationship with him over the years.”

Thoughts on the Bray Wyatt character:

“The Bray Wyatt character was just difficult. If you look at anybody that worked with the Bray Wyatt character for an extended period of time, they didn’t come out of it better than they went in. It was very difficult to have a story with him where, aside from Randy [Orton] obviously who killed him, it was difficult for anyone, maybe Daniel Bryan. Bryan may have escaped a little unscathed, but I mean everyone else pretty much met a dire end for their character. That was the end for the Seth Rollins beast-slayer character as you knew it. It was tough figuring how to tell a good wrestling story with that character, I just wasn’t good at it.”

“We played the hand we were dealt [at Hell in a Cell 2019] and that not our call. We tried and we tried but the boss at the time would not budge. We weren’t at the liberty to ad-lib. I would love to have another crack at working with Windham Rontunda. He is an incredible talent.”

