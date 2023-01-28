Seth Rollins Calls CM Punk a “Cancer” and Doesn’t Want to See Him Back in WWE

If CM Punk were to return to WWE, he would apparently not be welcomed by at least one top WWE star.

Seth Rollins recently spoke with Wrestling Inc’s Nick Hausman in San Antonio, the location of tonight’s Royal Rumble. Rollins categorically stated that he is not a fan of Punk and does not want to see him in WWE.

Rollins said, “Oh Philly Phil, stay away. Stay away, you cancer. Get away from me forever. I don’t like Phil, he’s a jerk. Did we just figure that out, did we just figure that out? He’s a jerk…we figured it out over there, we knew it over here. I don’t want him back. Go do something else. Bye bye, see ya later.”

Punk is still bound by his AEW contract, and since he is currently recovering from an injury, there are no creative plans for him.

At this time, there is no word on whether he will return to AEW or if he is done with the company. There are those in AEW who do not want Punk to return, but he also has friends who swear that he has been a great presence backstage and that they would love to see him return.

You can watch a clip from the conversation below: