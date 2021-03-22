Seth Rollins Comments After WWE Fastlane Win

Sunday’s WWE Fastlane PPV saw Seth Rollins defeat Shinsuske Nakamura in a singles match. Rollins took to Twitter after the show and warned Cesaro, writing:

“I sincerely hope CESARO watched EVERY SECOND of that MASTERPIECE!!! DON’T EVER DISRESPECT ME AGAIN!”

Rollins also praised WWE for being the best wrestling in the world in another post-PPV tweet. He wrote:

“WHAT A PPV! @WWE IS THE BEST WRESTLING IN THE WORLD! EVERYONE BUSTED THEIR HUMPS TONIGHT! #proud #WWEFastlane”

Rollins vs. Cesaro is rumored for WrestleMania but not official as of this writing.

