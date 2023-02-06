Seth Rollins Comments on a Potential Reality Television Show With Becky Lynch

Seth Rollins was asked about a potential reality television show with Becky Lynch during an interview with Pro Wrestling Illustrated.

Rollins responded, “No man, that’s not for me. That’s not for me. I like to do the scripted stuff or the improvisational stuff. I don’t know about the reality, I feel like having a camera follow me around all the time would just drive me insane. I couldn’t handle it.”

Rollins also stated the following about being a parent:

“Oh, it’s been a different world altogether, man. Priorities shift. Everything changes. We’ve been traveling on the road with her. Having two working wrestling parents along with, you know, Becky has been doing some outside stuff as well. It’s been chaos. The one major thing is the time has just gone like that. I mean, in this industry, it flies anyway because we’re nonstop, but having her around, I feel like it’s just on another level. Like we’re in warp speed.”

You can check out the interview below:



(h/t to Robert DeFelice for the transcription)