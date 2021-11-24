Seth Rollins Comments On Being Attacked By A Fan During WWE RAW

As PWMania.com previously reported, Seth Rollins was tackled by a fan that jumped the barricade during the November 22nd 2021 edition of WWE RAW.

In an interview with TMZ.com, Rollins commented on the incident:

“It’s terrifying, brother. It happened very quickly. I was mostly just reacting and hoping that our security would come and do their job. Which they did very quickly. And then was just trying to detach and move on. Hope that everybody is okay.”

“Once the tackle happened I knew what was going on. The guy was barreling around the corner … no serious injuries. Nothing like that. I was safe, we were safe. Everything was okay.”

“I think as a precedence he probably should not be allowed at the events.”