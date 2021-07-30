Seth Rollins Comments On Brock Lesnar

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Seth Rollins says he misses Brock Lesnar.

Thursday marked two years since Lesnar hit Rollins with a F5 on RAW, in the build-up to their SummerSlam match, which saw Rollins defeat Lesnar for the WWE Universal Title.

“I miss Brock,” Rollins wrote in response to the tweet.

Lesnar has been rumored for a WWE return in 2021 but nothing is confirmed, and he is no longer expected for SummerSlam. Rollins is scheduled to face WWE Hall of Famer Edge at SummerSlam.

